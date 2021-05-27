Seven police reform bills developed by a task force on racial disparities get first legislative hearing
The proposals come from months of discussion with community members, faith leaders and law enforcement.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Republicans provide $128 million in new funding for schools, less than a tenth of what...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2021 at 10:43 PM
Republican lawmakers release details of their K-12 spending plan, including increases for in-person schools.
-
Republican lawmakers set to end freeze on in-state tuition at University of Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2021 at 10:17 PM
Republican lawmakers plan to lift the freeze on in-state tuition that has been in place for eight years at University of Wisconsin schools.
-
-
Green Bay-area veterans offer options to honor the fallen this Memorial Day: in person,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 27, 2021 at 6:45 PM
Green Bay-area ceremonies will return to in-person gatherings Monday after coronavirus forced many to cancel or go virtual in 2020.
-
City of Tomah Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on May 27, 2021 at 6:45 PM
-
Get a free Summerfest ticket with a COVID-19 vaccine June 5 and 6 at the festival grounds
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2021 at 5:19 PM
Come for a vaccine, leave with a free ticket to Summerfest 2021.
-
Oconto Falls man gets 40 years in prison for 2020 death of Oshkosh woman in Ashwaubenon...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 27, 2021 at 4:30 PM
Dennis H. Sutrick, 46, will also spend 15 years on extended supervision.
-
Award Being Issued by City of Mauston for Vandalism Information
by WRJC WebMaster on May 27, 2021 at 4:24 PM
-
Gas prices in Wisconsin up 50% over Memorial Day weekend last year
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 27, 2021 at 3:54 PM
In Wisconsin, the average is $2.86, up more than 50 percent from $1.89 from the same time last year, according to AAA records.
