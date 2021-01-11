Settlement Reached In Civil Wrongful Death Lawsuit In Waushara County

Terms of a civil settlement reached in Waushara County last week haven’t been disclosed. The family of six-year-old Maryana Kranz had filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit against the driver of a pickup who hit her last February while she waited for her school bus. The girl was killed and her sister injured. Seventy-six-year-old Carl Mullenix has a criminal court hearing scheduled for February 2nd. He is charged with felony homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. Witnesses say he drove around the right side of the bus on Highway 73 and hit the two girls.

Source: WRJC.com







