Services Planned for Dairy Pioneer John Pagel
Funeral services will be held this weekend in Kewaunee for John Pagel, and his son-in-law Steve Witcpalek, who were killed last Thursday in a plane crash in rural Indiana.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
