Serles, Lily Marie 93 of Friendship

Lily Marie Serles, age 93, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed October 20th at Crestview Nursing Home in New Lisbon, Wisconsin.

A private memorial service will be held at Roseberry’s Funeral home for the family on Saturday November 2nd. Friends may join a Celebration of Life & Legacy at Cedar Shack in Adams, WI on Saturday November 2nd at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers please send donations for funeral expenses and the memorial fund in Lily’s honor to Andrew Fuller 104 West 5th Street, Marshfield, Wisconsin 54449.

Lily was born July 6th, 1926 in Big Flats, Wisconsin to Joseph & Mary Kulmatycki. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1943. Lily married Frank B. Serles on November 14, 1946 in Adams, Wisconsin. They had three beautiful children which they raised in Adams County.

Lily was the first female Sheriff elected in Adams County in 1959 and proudly served for two terms. Lily & Frank purchased the Friendship Hotel & Bar in 1974 and ran it successfully until selling the business in 1988.

Lily was a proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary Adams VFW Post # 6279.

In her younger years she spent time working at her parents tavern in Big Flats and watching her husband, Frank race stock cars. Monday night cards was a special treat as well as Friday night Bingo with Randy. She LOVED dancing and going out for a good time. Lily especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She has impacted so many people over the years through her kindness and selflessness.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Joseph & Mary Kulmatycki ; Husband, Frank Serles; Son, Randy Serles; Grandson, Timothy Fuller; Daughter In Law, Deena Higgins. Brother Henry (Ruth) Kulmatycki; Edward (Elaine) Kulmatycki; Anne (Leo) Fasel .

Survivors:

Daughter: Cheryl (Randy Cass) Fuller of Gainesville, Florida

Son: John Serles of Friendship, Wisconsin

Grandson: Ronald Serles of Kentucky.

Grandson: Andrew (Lisa) Fuller of Marshfield, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Julie (Dan) Amell of Friendship, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Tasha Higgins of Friendship, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Tawny Serles of Reedsburg, Wisconsin

Niece: Rosemary Dellamuth of Mauston, Wisconsin

Niece: Donna Christensen (Dennis) of Friendship, Wisconsin

Further survived by 17 Great Grandchildren, 5 Great Great Grandchildren and many Nieces, Nephews, Relatives & Friends

