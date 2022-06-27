Sentencing set for man accused of killing grandparents in Outagamie County home

Sentencing had been put on hold after attorneys for 20-year-old Alexander Kraus said his mental health had deteriorated and that he was unable to understand the court proceedings.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.