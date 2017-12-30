Senators' Russia trip scuttled because of 'black list'
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Russian Embassy says it refused entry to Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, of New Hampshire, because she’s on a “black list” created in response to U.S. sanctions.
