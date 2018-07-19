Senator Ron Johnson Would Like To See More Direct Approach To Trade Rules Johnson to join WRJC at 8:15 Friday Morning and be in Camp Douglas at 10am

U-S Senator Ron Johnson says China doesn’t follow the rules when it comes to trade. The Wisconsin Republican is accusing that country of stealing industrial intellectual property and military secrets. He says he has a fundamental disagreement with the tariffs pursued by the Trump administration and he thinks American should try to create a united front with its trade allies to put pressure on China. He says widespread tariffs won’t help, while damaging industries like agriculture, permanently. Ron Johnson will join WRJC at 8:15am tomorrow morning and will be at the Lynxx Network building in Camp Douglas tomorrow at 10am.

Source: WRJC.com

