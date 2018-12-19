Senator Ron Johnson says ISIS not defeated in Syria

The Trump administration’s plan to immediately pull U.S. troops out of Syria has members of his own party concerned, including U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. The Wisconsin Republican was among a group briefed on the withdrawal by Vice President Mike Pence. “I can tell you, there was strong push back, strong concern expressed by Republican senators […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.