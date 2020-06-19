Senator Ron Johnson has little to say about allegations in Bolton book

Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson commented briefly Thursday, on a book by former national security advisor John Bolton. CNN asked the Wisconsin Republicans about Bolton’s allegations that President Donald Trump sought China’s help to win re-election. In Johnson’s words, “That’s versions from two different men – talk to those folks.” Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of […]

