Senator Mark Miller won’t seek reelection

A long time Madison area lawmaker is calling it a career. State Senator Mark Miller (D-Monona) made the announcement on the Senate floor on Tuesday, that he won’t seek reelection to the seat he’s held since 2004. I announced today I will not run for re-election in November. pic.twitter.com/SbrGHrwsT6 — Mark Miller (@WISenatorMiller) January 21, […]

Source: WRN.com





