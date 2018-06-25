Senator Johnson weighs in on Harley Davidson overseas move

Senator Ron Johnson says Harley Davidson’s plan to move production overseas because of tariffs is ‘predictable’. In a statement, Johnson said this only confirmed his concerns, and that increased tariffs “give companies like Harley-Davidson incentives to make their products elsewhere.” He says holding China accountable for trade abuses shouldn’t come at the expense of American […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.