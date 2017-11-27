Senator Johnson still a ‘no’ on tax reform bill

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says he’s still a “no” on a tax overhaul proposal currently before Congress. The Wisconsin Republican was the first GOP Senator to voice opposition due to his concerns that it could put smaller businesses at a disadvantage. Johnson has questioned allowing larger C-corporation to deduct state and local income taxes and […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.