Senator Johnson claims leftists, anarchists are to blame for attack on US Capitol

At Tuesday’s Senate Homeland Security hearing on the January 6th riots at the US Capitol, Senator Ron Johnson claimed that the attack was carried out not by Trump supporters but by leftists and anarchists. Johnson said that the people who attended President Trump’s rally that day were peaceful. “Many of the marchers were families with […]

