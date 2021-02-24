Senator Johnson claims leftists, anarchists are to blame for attack on US Capitol
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
At Tuesday’s Senate Homeland Security hearing on the January 6th riots at the US Capitol, Senator Ron Johnson claimed that the attack was carried out not by Trump supporters but by leftists and anarchists. Johnson said that the people who attended President Trump’s rally that day were peaceful. “Many of the marchers were families with […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Foxconn could build electric cars at its facility in Mount Pleasant after agreement with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 24, 2021 at 9:35 PM
Foxconn and California car company Fisker have entered into an agreement that could lead to cars being built in Mount Pleasant.
-
Wisconsin wolf hunt already over, just days after start
by Raymond Neupert on February 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM
Wisconsin’s wolf hunt has already reached its quota, just a few days after it started. That hunt opened up on Monday with a total of around 120 wolf tags available to regular hunters, and another 80 ceded to the state’s tribal nations. […]
-
Senator Johnson claims leftists, anarchists are to blame for attack on US Capitol
by Raymond Neupert on February 24, 2021 at 6:46 PM
At Tuesday’s Senate Homeland Security hearing on the January 6th riots at the US Capitol, Senator Ron Johnson claimed that the attack was carried out not by Trump supporters but by leftists and anarchists. Johnson said that the people who […]
-
Cornell firefighter seriously injured after firearm discharges during house fire in Rusk...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2021 at 5:30 PM
The firefighter was outside the house when the firearm inside discharged, the bullet went through a wall, and hit his abdomen.
-
Name of Deceased Identified in Juneau County Death
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM
-
Opera House Earns Ceremonial 1st Dollar of Profit from NLACC
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2021 at 5:15 PM
-
Juneau County has Just 1 New Case of COVID Reported on Tuesday 2/23
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2021 at 5:14 PM
-
DNR Closes Wolf Season After Allotment Is Reached Quickly
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2021 at 5:13 PM
-
Green Bay Film Festival makes COVID-19 adjustments with in-person, virtual screenings
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2021 at 4:55 PM
The 11th Green Bay Film Festival is Saturday at St. Norbert College in De Pere, but movie fans can also watch films from home for a $20 subscription.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.