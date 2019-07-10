Senator Baldwin says Dems need to step up against continued attacks against Affordable Care Act

The Trump administration and Democrats were in federal court on Tuesday delivering arguments in a case that challenges the Affordable Care Act. Senator Tammy Baldwin says this is just more indication that President Trump doesn’t care about the healthcare for average Americans. “He’s in court right now, trying to take people’s private health insurance away. […]

