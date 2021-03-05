Senator Baldwin backs efforts to expand ACA coverage, Navigator programs

Senator Tammy Baldwin is backing President Biden’s push to return funding back to the Insurance Navigator Program. Baldwin says those funds will make it easier for people to get the coverage they need on the Healthcare Marketplace. “During a deadly pandemic we should be working to make it easier not harder for Americans to get […]

Source: WRN.com







