Senator Baldwin backs efforts to expand ACA coverage, Navigator programs
Senator Tammy Baldwin is backing President Biden’s push to return funding back to the Insurance Navigator Program. Baldwin says those funds will make it easier for people to get the coverage they need on the Healthcare Marketplace. “During a deadly pandemic we should be working to make it easier not harder for Americans to get […]
Wisconsin nursing homes see a 97% drop in COVID-19 cases since the first week of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 5, 2021 at 12:22 AM
Wisconsin nursing homes reported only eight residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest week reported to the federal government.
Ethan's Law: Bill to protect foster children from abusers clears first hurdle
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2021 at 11:53 PM
Ethan Hauschultz of Manitowoc died an agonizing death after an hour of 'punishment' ordered by his foster father, who had once been covicted of abuse
Ron Johnson pledges to slow down passage of stimulus bill with out-loud reading of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 4, 2021 at 11:46 PM
Johnson said Wednesday afternoon on a WISN radio show that he plans to force a full reading of the stimulus bill, which could take up to 10 hours.
2 Pewaukee men arrested for series of burglaries, including a Brown County bowling alley...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2021 at 10:48 PM
Deputies said Andrew Krombholz and Jeremy Wondrachek were involved in a set of burglaries in different counties in December and January.
Female Eagle Scouts? 15 young women in Wisconsin's Bay-Lakes Council soar as part of...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on March 4, 2021 at 9:45 PM
"Girls can now take chances they never had before and learn skills that will stay with them for life," said new Eagle Scout Tiffany Girard.
Brown County declared racism a public health crisis. Advocates say that's only step one.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2021 at 9:11 PM
County officials vowed to tackle inequities that are linked to shorter life spans.
Wisconsin launches toll-free COVID-19 vaccine hotline so people can get help finding and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 4, 2021 at 9:10 PM
Wisconsin residents who call the toll-free number can ask questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and get help signing up for appointments.
by Raymond Neupert on March 4, 2021 at 8:13 PM
Senator Tammy Baldwin is backing President Biden’s push to return funding back to the Insurance Navigator Program. Baldwin says those funds will make it easier for people to get the coverage they need on the Healthcare Marketplace. […]
10 cool features of new $93 million Resch Expo that 'will be the heartbeat of the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2021 at 8:11 PM
From the lift of its dramatic sloped roof to "oceanside views of Lambeau," the Resch Expo has no shortage of unique architectural elements.
