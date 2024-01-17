Senate votes to fire Evers’ appointee to Public Service Commission

Republican lawmakers have fired a member of the state Public Service Commission who was appointed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers. State Senate Republicans on Tuesday fired commissioner Tyler Huebner who Democrat Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) called highly qualified. “What matters is the political party and who appointed you,” Pfaff said. “That’s unfortunate.” Republican Julian Bradley (R-Franklin) […] Source: WRN.com







