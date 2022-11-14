Senate to act on Tammy Baldwin-led legislation codifying same-sex marriage this week
Senate to act on Tammy Baldwin-led legislation codifying same-sex marriage this week
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 14, 2022 at 10:53 PM
Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Monday said she believes the same-sex marriage bill has enough votes to break the filibuster in the Senate.
Wisconsin Republicans target leadership positions with expected House majority; Ron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 14, 2022 at 8:54 PM
With Republicans expected to regain a slim majority in the House, members of Wisconsin's GOP delegation move for leadership positions.
Wisconsin man charged with making 'terrorist threats,' interfering with Election Day...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 14, 2022 at 8:24 PM
Michael J. Miecielica, 38, was charged after police say he went into a West Bend library and demanded staff "stop the voting" on Election Day.
Boys & Girls Club unveils 70-foot mural painted by club kids showcasing acceptance
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 14, 2022 at 7:38 PM
More than 100 kids, families and community members painted the mural for the Boys & Girls Club of Green Bay. Even a Packers player came to help.
Two teens, homeowner face possible charges in Pulaski-area bonfire explosion
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 14, 2022 at 7:07 PM
2 teenagers, a 17-year-old from Green Bay and a 16-year-old from Pulaski, as well as the owner of the home where the explosion happened face charges.
Wisconsin Child Care Counts has helped 3,000 providers stay open as advocates seek future...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM
Using American Rescue Plan Act money, Child Care Counts has helped Wisconsin child cares stay open and retain staff. The money runs out in a year.
