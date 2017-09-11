Senate set for Foxconn vote

The Wisconsin state Senate votes Tuesday on the $3 billion Foxconn incentive package. Proponents claim the Foxconn deal could eventually create up to 13,000 jobs. A controversial amendment to the bill, adopted by the Joint Finance Committee, would give the state Supreme Court jurisdiction for appeals of any circuit court ruling for development inside […]

