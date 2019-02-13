Senate Republicans reject Kaepernick’s name in Black History Month resolution

The Wisconsin Legislature’s Black History Month resolution moved to the state Senate floor on Wednesday. An amended version offered by Democrats included the name of former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick. On Tuesday, Republicans in the Assembly removed Kaepernick’s name from the resolution drafted by the Legislature’s Black Caucus. Milwaukee Democrat, Senator Lena Taylor, […]

