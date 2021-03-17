Senate Republicans honor Rush Limbaugh and refuse to recognize Black History Month
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Senate Republicans voted to honor conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh and against recognizing Black History Month in consecutive votes that rocked the chamber on Tuesday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Shawano County man who goes by 'Sid the Sloth' online facing dozens of child pornography...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 17, 2021 at 1:04 AM
Police arrested a Shawano County man who goes by the online persona "Sid the Sloth" on suspicion of possessing dozens of child pornographic images.
-
Senate Republicans honor Rush Limbaugh and refuse to recognize Black History Month
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2021 at 12:45 AM
Senate Republicans voted to honor conservative radio show host Rush Limbaugh and against recognizing Black History Month in consecutive votes that rocked the chamber on Tuesday.
-
Milwaukee County Judge Brett Blomme arrested, faces charges of possession of child...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2021 at 12:22 AM
Criminal charges are expected to be filed against Blomme on Wednesday. He was arrested in Dane County.
-
Green Bay man pleads not guilty due to mental disease or defect in September deaths of 2...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 16, 2021 at 11:40 PM
The jury will need to determine if Oscar Lemus-Franco is guilty of the murders. If he is found guilty, the trial will go into a second phase to determine if he should be held responsible because of his mental state.
-
Wisconsin moves up vaccine eligibility for people with certain medical conditions to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 16, 2021 at 10:59 PM
Wisconsin has seen more available vaccine appointments and received more vaccines since Group 1C was initially announced to be eligible March 29.
-
Vos expresses reservations about again suspending waiting period for unemployment benefits
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 16, 2021 at 10:52 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos suggested suspending the one-week waiting period for benefits might discourage people from getting back into the workforce.
-
Ledgeview man charged with abusing residents at adult family homes in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 16, 2021 at 9:32 PM
One resident would get locked in his room often and forced him to use a bucket as a toilet, according to the state Department of Justice.
-
Effort underway to administer vaccines to homebound seniors
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 16, 2021 at 8:56 PM
The county partnered with Goodwill to deliver COVID-19 vaccine information to homebound seniors
-
Tramon Williams retiring from the NFL
by Bill Scott on March 16, 2021 at 8:39 PM
After 14 seasons in the NFL, 10 of those 14 coming with the Green Bay Packers, defensive back Tramon Williams announced his retirement on his 38th birthday Tuesday. Williams played in 205 career games with 153 starts. He was originally signed […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.