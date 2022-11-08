Senate Majority PAC – Democratic group omits details of Budd votes on Social Security, Medicare
“Ted Budd voted to cut Medicare and Social Security and voted to raise the retirement age, too.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin man with a history of making threats charged with threatening to kill Gov. Tony...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2022 at 1:58 AM
Michael Yaker of DeForest, was charged last week after saying Evers is "a Dead Man Walking" and "Marked For Elimination" in emails to the governor.
Judge denies request to sequester military ballots following Milwaukee election official...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 8, 2022 at 12:42 AM
The lawsuit drew criticism from the Union Veterans Council, whose leader said the suit may be a "canary in the coal mine" for similar actions around the country.
Grooming, by design, is difficult to detect. Here are four ways to prevent child sexual...
by Sheboygan Press on November 7, 2022 at 10:19 PM
Many people think perpetrators of sexual abuse are strangers to victims. In reality, that's the exception. Many are trusted.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Dino Stop in Ledgeview
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 7, 2022 at 9:24 PM
The ticket was one of five that won $50,000 in Wisconsin in Saturday's drawing
Powerball jackpot rises to record $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 7, 2022 at 9:07 PM
There were no big Powerball winners in Wisconsin on Saturday, and Monday's drawing amps up to $1.9 billion for a lucky someone matching six numbers.
PolitiFact: Who has been more press friendly, Tim Michels or Tony Evers?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 7, 2022 at 8:10 PM
Over the past several weeks, the campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has repeatedly argued that Michels is running a more press-friendly campaign than incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Republicans are in striking distance of a legislative supermajority. Here are the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 7, 2022 at 6:40 PM
Wisconsin Republicans are within striking distance of flipping enough seats in the state Legislature to have enough votes to override vetoes issued by the governor.
'I've never had devastation like that': Johnsonville truck driver delivered 160,000...
by Sheboygan Press on November 7, 2022 at 6:40 PM
'A lot of people don't have that ability to give, and I did,' Dave Greene said about using a truck to deliver supplies after Hurricane Ian.
Tight elections feel normal in Wisconsin. Here is what makes this one so unusual
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 7, 2022 at 4:56 PM
If the contests for governor and U.S. Senate are truly as tight as a new Marquette poll suggests, then we are looking at a rare election scenario.
