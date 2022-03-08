Senate likely to kill bill to allow early counting of absentee ballots despite GOP support in Assembly
Conservative voters and lawmakers, and allies of former President Trump, campaigned against the legislation following its passage in the Assembly
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Q&A: Political newcomer Bill Morgan takes on freshman Green Bay City Council member Lynn...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 8, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Two Green Bay candidates explain what issues they would prioritize, and how they'd make sure every constituent is represented.
Living in Wisconsin: 'Hmong people are truly American, if not more American than most...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM
The Hmong population exceeds 3,000 in nine counties: Milwaukee, Marathon, Dane, Sheboygan, Brown, Outagamie, La Crosse, Winnebago and Eau Claire.
Businesses will miss income from losing a Packers preseaon game, but not as much as if it...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Packers, tourism bureau emphasis the economic long game in response to losing preseason game this year.
How did Hmong people find their way to Wisconsin? The answer has roots in America's...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM
The U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey estimates Wisconsin's Hmong population at more than 58,000.
Political newcomer Jennifer Grant vies for city council member Barbara Dorff's District 1...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Two Green Bay candidates explain what issues they would prioritize, and how they'd make sure every constituent is represented.
Here's where to watch candidate forums of Green Bay School Board, Howard-Suamico, West De...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Voters can submit questions in advance to the League of Women Voters, then watch the forums live on Zoom or recorded versions afterward.
Republican group pledges to spend $6 million this fall targeting Tony Evers in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM
The spending plans underscore what observers have long expected — an expensive fight for the top job in this battleground state.
Ron Johnson signals Republicans should repeal and replace Obamacare if the party retakes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 8, 2022 at 3:19 AM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said if GOP gains of Congress and White House in 2024 they could try to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
