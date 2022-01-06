Senate Democrat Tammy Baldwin says GOP colleagues want to "whitewash" Jan. 6
Baldwin was one of a number of Democrats who used the anniversary of the Capitol riot to remember and decry the events of that day.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
As Wisconsin's omicron surge continues to break records, health officials expect the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2022 at 11:44 PM
Wisconsin on Thursday reported a new single-day record of 11,547 COVID-19 cases.
-
Child COVID-19 hospitalizations are up in Wisconsin with the recent spread of the omicron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2022 at 11:13 PM
"We are seeing a higher proportion of kids needing a higher level of care during this surge,"
-
$316 million Powerball ticket was sold at Jackson Pointe Citgo in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2022 at 11:04 PM
Lottery officials say the Wisconsin winner who will split the jackpot with a California winner bought their ticket in Green Bay.
-
'It's really frightening': Residents at public hearing urge DNR officials to move forward...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2022 at 10:41 PM
The rule is likely to face pushback as it moves ahead in the approval process to the Natural Resources Board and the state Legislature.
-
HSHS limits hospital visitations in Green Bay, Sheboygan, Oconto Falls as COVID cases rise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2022 at 10:38 PM
As a COVID-19 surge continues to overwhelm hospital staffs, facilities are limiting patients to one visitor in some units.
-
Prevea Health plans ambulatory surgery center in Green Bay, aims to lower costs with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2022 at 10:36 PM
Prevea announced the construction of the Ambulatory Surgery Center in response to an increasing number of surgeries that do not need a hospital bed
-
Brown County spring elections: These candidates are running this spring for county or...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2022 at 9:55 PM
Contested seats in Brown include 7 of 12 Green Bay Council seats, 13 of 26 openings on County Board. Allouez, Suamico will choose village presidents.
-
Tammy Baldwin slams GOP for wanting to 'whitewash' Jan. 6; Ron Johnson ticked off that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2022 at 9:33 PM
-
Senator Baldwin calls for end to attacks on elections, pushes for new voting rights bill
by Raymond Neupert on January 6, 2022 at 8:18 PM
Senator Tammy Baldwin says enough is enough, and that attacks on elections by Republicans need to stop. She says that an audit from Wisconsin Republicans is just part of a nationwide effort to make it harder to vote in […]
