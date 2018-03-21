Senate approves school safety bills
Republican leaders at the Capitol reached a deal on school safety legislation on Tuesday. The deal is a win for Governor Scott Walker, who proposed a package of legislation last week. The bills almost immediately ran into opposition from Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juenau). But Fiztgerald said school shootings need to be addressed. “I […]
Source: WRN.com
