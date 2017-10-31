Senate approves bill to help with lead service line replacements

The state Senate has approved legislation designed to help homeowners replace water service lines that contain lead. The bill allows utility companies to offer low or no-interest loans and grants to help remove the hazardous lines and replace them. More than 170,000 homes in the state are estimated to still have lead laterals in place, […]

