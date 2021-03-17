Senate approves bill that would require schools to teach about Holocaust and other genocides

The Wisconsin Senate has passed legislation that would require schools to teach about the Holocaust and other genocides. Milwaukee Democrat Lena Taylor proposed an amendment that would have added the African slave trade to the bill. “Two million Black people are estimated to have died. Ten to fourteen million were forcibly transported,” Taylor said. Taylor’s […]

