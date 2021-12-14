Sen. Tammy Baldwin presses National Guard leader for answers, data about the high suicide rate in the force
Following a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation, the senator wants the Guard to provide details on mental health care efforts.
- MBMC Announces Holiday Hours
- DNR To Hold Chronic Wasting Disease Meeting Tuesday To Plan Response
- Baraboo Hospital Closes Urgent Care Due To “Extremely High Patient Volumes”
Bernier calls for end to Gableman election probe
by Raymond Neupert on December 14, 2021 at 4:58 PM
The chair of the State Senate Elections Committee is calling for attacks on local elections officials to stop, both from the public and from lawmakers. Senator Kathy Bernier (R-Lake Hallie) said Monday that her fellow Republicans need to stop […]
Green Bay School Board ends quarantines for students who were exposed to people with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 14, 2021 at 4:09 PM
Nearly 58% of residents living within the school district has had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/13
by WRJC WebMaster on December 14, 2021 at 3:46 PM
Sparta Defeats Mauston in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 14, 2021 at 3:45 PM
U.S. Supreme Court denies appeal over access to Gov. Tony Evers' press events
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 14, 2021 at 2:56 PM
The move keeps in place Gov. Tony Evers' policy to exclude members of a conservative think tank from some press briefings.
'I don't think that's justice': Some Green Bay council members think it's high time to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 14, 2021 at 12:41 PM
Fines for marijuana possession can run as high as $700 with court costs. Green Bay's Protection and Policy Committee thinks that's too harsh.
