Sen. Ron Johnson’s Homeland Security committee briefed on threats to US

Senator Jon Johnson’s homeland security committee got a briefing on threats to the US on Tuesday. Senators heard about an increase in threats from domestic terrorism, including a growing threat from white supremacists. Over 100 suspected domestic terrorists were arrested this year, with over 1000 investigations ongoing at any time. David Glawe with D H […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.