Sen. Ron Johnson uses tax dollars to travel between Florida family home and the U.S. Capitol
Federal records show that Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has been reimbursed for 19 flights from Fort Myers, Florida, to Washington, D.C.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2022 at 3:53 PM
Federal records show that Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has been reimbursed for 19 flights from Fort Myers, Florida, to Washington, D.C.
Biden's low ratings aren't helping Tony Evers. But the governor is holding his own, for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2022 at 3:03 PM
Joe Biden's negative ratings are a headache for Tony Evers in 2022, just as Donald Trump's negative ratings were a headache for Scott Walker in 2018.
In 2003, Wisconsin was the epicenter of a monkeypox outbreak. The latest cases shouldn't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Unlike the current outbreak, the one in 2003 included no confirmed cases of humans spreading the disease to other humans.
Fact check: GOP says Evers to blame for crime lab delays
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM
Wisconsin GOP says "On Evers' watch…the efficiency of the state crime lab has plummeted."
Milwaukee County judge announces candidacy for Wisconsin Supreme Court, decries 'radical...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2022 at 1:56 PM
Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz will seek the seat currently held by Justice Patience Roggensack, who is not seeking re-election in 2023.
GOP governor candidate Tim Michels reverses course and now says he wants to eliminate the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2022 at 1:49 PM
Tim Michels now says he wants to dissolve the Wisconsin Elections Commission but he doesn't make clear who he wants to run elections.
New estimates say 1.3 million Wisconsin households don't have access or can't afford...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Rural broadband gaps went largely unidentified under flawed maps and poor coverage data.
Despite record-high gas prices, people are tired of being cooped up and are expected to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2022 at 1:21 AM
Gas prices are showing no signs of falling as millions of Americans prepare to hit the road for the Memorial Day weekend.
Wisconsin Democrats call for stricter gun laws, GOP candidate Nicholson seeks more armed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 25, 2022 at 11:11 PM
The proposals underscore the deep divisions between Democrats and Republicans in Wisconsin over how to respond to the drumbeat of mass shootings.
