Sen. Ron Johnson retracts amendment for Juneteenth replacement of Columbus Day as federal holiday
“I do not support efforts to erase America’s rich history — not the good, the bad or the ugly.”
'It's terrifying': Families worry about inmates as some Wisconsin prison staff not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 4, 2020 at 12:47 AM
While other states have required all correctional staff to wear masks, Wisconsin has not done so.
Supreme Court affirms wide discretion to police in traffic stops; dissent says implicit...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 4, 2020 at 12:45 AM
Two justices disagreed sharply about the value of social science research in a case about when traffic stops go too far.
Friday COVID-19 numbers: 5.7 percent positive as cases top 24,000
by Bob Hague on July 3, 2020 at 11:22 PM
The percentage of new positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin increased on Friday, as total tests decreased heading into the holiday weekend. The Department of Health Services reported 579 of 10,186 new test results came back positive. That’s 5.7 […]
Liberal group says Wisconsin billionaires have gotten richer during pandemic
by WRN Contributor on July 3, 2020 at 8:03 PM
While many of us are taking a financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, a handful of Wisconsin billionaires a doing quite well for themselves. Citizen Action of Wisconsin executive director Robert Kraig believes they’re benefiting from a tax […]
Kaul launches Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force
by Bob Hague on July 3, 2020 at 6:44 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has launched a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force. Members will lead an effort to fight the abduction, homicide and trafficking of Native American women and girls in the state, according to a press […]
New online database shows law enforcement spending in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on July 3, 2020 at 6:28 PM
A new online database offers Wisconsin residents the opportunity to see how much is being budgeted for law enforcement in their communities. “Counties, cities, villages and towns in Wisconsin spend more on law enforcement and associated costs […]
Packers advise season ticket holders to prepare for fewer or no fans at Lambeau Field for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 3, 2020 at 5:56 PM
The team said that at best significantly fewer fans would be allowed to attend games. It's possible all seats will be empty.
Thursday COVID-19 numbers: 4.2% positive cases out of more than 12,000 tests
by Bob Hague on July 3, 2020 at 5:14 PM
Wisconsin’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases dropped to just over four percent Thursday. The state Department of Health Services reported that 539 of the 12,339 tests processed over the previous 24 hours were positive. That 4.2 percent was the […]
