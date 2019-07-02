Sen. Majority Leader Fitzgerald opposes outside involvement in suggested line item veto

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is voicing his displeasure about comments from the state association of school boards in regards to the state budget. The group laid out a method on Monday for Governor Evers to use the line item veto to increase school funding by 17 million dollars. Fitzgerald says the group is […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.