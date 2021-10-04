Sen. Lena Taylor of Milwaukee announces bid for lieutenant governor
She said she intends to focus her campaign on agricultural issues and music, which Taylor described as tools that can help unify the state.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Agropur announces $168 million expansion of cheese production capacity in Little Chute
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 4, 2021 at 10:31 PM
Agropur Dairy Cooperative announced a $168 million expansion in Little Chute with the addition of a state of the art cheese factory.
-
Million dollar lottery ticket sold at Cougar Shell gas station in Marinette County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 4, 2021 at 10:10 PM
The man bought the winning ticket from Cougar Shell, 200 Sunset Ave. on Sept. 24 in an Ultimate Millions scratch game.
-
Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise over weekend
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2021 at 9:45 PM
Wisconsin's seven-day average of daily deaths due to COVID-19 now sits at 15, and 1,099 people are hospitalized with the disease.
-
150 years ago, the deadliest wildfire in American history devastated Peshtigo, northeast...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 4, 2021 at 8:31 PM
As many as 2,500 people perished from The Great Peshtigo Fire.
-
State Sen. Brad Pfaff announces run in the Third Congressional District, a key Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 4, 2021 at 8:04 PM
Pfaff, Gov. Tony Evers' former Agriculture Secretary, is the only high-profile Democrat to announce a run for the western Wisconsin seat after Kind announced he would not seek another term in the U.S. House after 13 terms in office. […]
-
Green Bay police: Body found near UWGB campus identified as 36-year-old Ashwaubenon man;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 4, 2021 at 7:50 PM
A man whose body was found on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay's campus on Sept. 28 was identified as Jason Mendez-Ramos, 36.
-
Fox Valley In Pictures: A Weekly Gallery
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 4, 2021 at 7:28 PM
Fox Valley In Pictures: A Weekly Gallery
-
-
La Crosse Man Sentenced For Deadly October 2018 Crash in Sauk County
by WRJC WebMaster on October 4, 2021 at 6:47 PM
