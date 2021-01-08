Sen Johsnon faces comparison to McCarthy from fellow Republicans following Capitol riot

Senator Ron Johnson is now facing some harsh comparisons from Republicans after Wednesday’s riot at the US Capitol. The Anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project is swearing to run ads against Johnson if he runs for office again, with their founder Steve Schmidt saying “you will be an American villain who exceeds even the wretched […]

