Sen. Johnson, Barnes get personal in final Wisconsin debate
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes have gotten personal in their final debate before the Nov. 8 election, with each candidate attacking the other as being radical and out of touch with the average Wisconsin voter.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Bob Hope visited Green Bay 50 years ago Oct. 14
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 14, 2022 at 1:06 AM
Comedian Bob Hope performed in the Green Bay area for the first time 50 years ago on Oct. 14, 1972.
-
Wisconsin's special ed fund only covers a third of what schools spend. See what it means...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2022 at 12:15 AM
Districts with higher rates of poverty have more students with disabilities and must come up with more funds, a new report shows.
-
Robin Vos and the House Jan. 6 select committee is battling in court over a subpoena for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 14, 2022 at 12:07 AM
Vos was subpoenaed by the committee for his testimony after two weeks of failed negotiations between the committee and Vos for his participation.
-
Expanded eligibility for updated omicron boosters allows shots for children 5 and up
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2022 at 11:54 PM
You can get your COVID booster at the same time as your flu shot.
-
Wisconsin governor election updates: Business execs praise Evers for pledging to accept...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2022 at 10:36 PM
Republican Tim Michels is challenging Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the 2022 Wisconsin governor's election. Here are the latest developments.
-
Police presence increased on Menominee Indian High School grounds after a man damaged...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 13, 2022 at 9:09 PM
A possibly armed male wearing a mask and black clothing is suspected of damaging buildings at Menominee Indian High School.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Down in polls, Mandela Barnes urges Barack Obama...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2022 at 3:48 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
These Gen Z candidates never considered running for office. Now they're trying to flip...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Assembly candidates Hannah Beauchamp-Pope and Joey Van Deurzen would be the youngest Wisconsin legislators if they won. They face long odds.
-
18 months after terms expired, GOP appointees to Wisconsin's technical college board...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Holdovers are emboldened to stay since the state Supreme Court ruled it's OK for political appointees to continue serving beyond their terms.
