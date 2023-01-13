Sen. Devin LeMahieu unveils flat tax proposal, Gov. Tony Evers remains opposed
Evers has opposed a flat income tax. He has called for a 10% tax cut for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Bunk, Elda V. Age 96 of Wisconsin Dells and formerly of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM
Barnes, Beverly J. Age 92 formerly of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2023 at 3:39 PM
Golden Eagle Grapplers Fall to Adams-Friendship on Tie-Breaker
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2023 at 3:23 PM
Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge in downtown Green Bay to close Friday for maintenance
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 13, 2023 at 1:53 PM
Nitschke Memorial Bridge to close Friday as crews perform maintenance work
Bill would eliminate taxes on residential electricity and natural gas
by WRN Contributor on January 13, 2023 at 11:21 AM
State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) and Representative David Murphy (R-Greenville) have teamed up to introduce a new bill to eliminate the sales and use tax on residential electricity and natural gas. The lawmakers issued a joint statement on the […]
WWE star Braun Strowman teams up with Green Bay Packers to honor fan Jackson Sparks, who...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2023 at 11:06 AM
WWE superstar and Green Bay Packers fan Braun Strowman teamed up with the Pack to create a pair of custom boots he'll wear this Friday on "Smackdown."
Charetha Massey fulfills dream with Syps and Scrybbles, where one can relax, paint, sip...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 13, 2023 at 11:06 AM
The initial plan allows for walk-ins to come in, select a canvas, pick out paints, and paint without an instructor.
No criminal liability in Milwaukee County Jail death
by WRN Contributor on January 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has found “no basis for criminal liability” in connection to a June death at the county jail. Fox 6 Milwaukee reported that the determination announced Wednesday is connected to the […]
Oconto County man accused of killing mother, stepfather to have competency exam
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 13, 2023 at 12:51 AM
The man who is accused of killing his mother and her husband Oct. 1 outside their Little Suamico home was ordered to undergo a competency exam.
