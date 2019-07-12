Sen. Baldwin seeks input from Shopko employees left without severance
Former Shopko employees met with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin Saturday morning to discuss efforts to secure support funding for employees affected by the bankruptcy.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
