Sen. Baldwin seeks answers after report that new Postmaster General is intentionally slowing mail delivery

Senator Tammy Baldwin is calling for an investigation of newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after reports that he’s ordering postal carriers to intentionally slow down mail service. “Look I’ve heard from Wisconsin Postal Service workers and many constituents who are concerned about these new policies and I share their concerns.” The comments come after […]

Source: WRN.com







