Sen. Baldwin not surprised by continued legal losses by Trump Campaign

Another court has tossed out a legal challenge to the state’s election, and Senator Tammy Baldwin says she’s not surprised. Baldwin says Wisconsin conducted fair elections, and that was verified by both canvassing and the recount. “Very few votes were changed by those processes, so we know that our municipal clerks do a very good […]

