Sen. Baldwin makes cents with claim on costs of climate change damage in U.S.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin says over the past two years, climate and weather disaster damage has cost the U.S. over $400 billion and our economy will lose over $500 billion annually from lost labor, crop failure and damages related to extreme weather if we don’t #ActOnClimate now.

