Sen. Baldwin handily defeats Vukmir to retain Wisconsin Senate seat

Senator Tammy Baldwin has retained her seat and will serve another six years in the Senate, after handily defeating Leah Vukmir. Baldwin says voters soundly rebuked the big money that was spent on the campaign by Vukmir’s supporters. “Democrats, Republicans, and independents sent a loud, clear message. They wanted a senator who works not for […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.