Sen Baldwin calls on Republicans to step aside for President-Elect Biden

Senator Tammy Baldwin says Republicans need to stop their efforts to cast doubt on the election and get behind President Elect Joe Biden. The fact that the Trump Administration is withholding access to funds and the mechanics of smooth transition is dangerous, frankly. Dangerous to a smooth transition and to our security and safety.” Baldwin […]

