Semi V Cow Interstate Accident Near Tomah

At 11:24 PM on Saturday September 03, 2022 a crash occurred on I-94 EB at I-94 EB Mile Marker

147.5 in MONROE County near TOMAH.

Assisting agencies included Juneau County Highway Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office,

Tomah Police Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, and Oakdale Fire Department.

The crash involved 1 injury. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on the last page(s).

The details of the crash are as follows:

Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a semi-tractor

trailer that had struck a cow in the roadway. The semi-tractor trailer came to rest in the median. A

secondary crash occurred in the backup, causing full lane blockage. One lane has been re-opened

to traffic. Traffic is being routed I-90 eastbound to WIS 12.

Source: WRJC.com







