Semi-Trailer Fire Reported in Vernon County

On September 5, 2019 at 1:39 PM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a semi trailer on fire on State Highway 27 near County Road P in the Town of Christiana. It was unknown if there were any injuries. The Westby Fire Department and First Responders were paged, along with Tri State Ambulance. The Westby Police Department also responded. A Vernon County deputy arrived on scene and observed flames coming from underneath the semi trailer. The Westby Fire Department arrived on scene and was able to extinguish the flames. The driver of the semi was identified as Darryl L. Sorum, age 49, of Rochester, MN. Frederick R. Schmitt, age 63, of Richland Center, WI was identified as the passenger. Neither occupant reported any injuries. The semi trailer sustained severe damage and was removed from the scene by Wegner Towing from Richland Center. This accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





