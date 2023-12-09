Semi-trailer driver dies after rig crashes into 2 others at Indiana toll plaza

A 73-year-old semi-trailer driver has been killed after his truck barreled into two others at a toll plaza in northeastern Indiana. State police say Edwin Bottelman of Greeley, Iowa, was pulling a bulk tank trailer eastbound on Interstates 80/90 about…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.