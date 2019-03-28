Semi-Trailer Carrying Corn Starch Burst into Flames in Monroe County

Part of the west bound lane of I90 in Monroe County was closed down 7 hours during Tuesday and part of Wednesday morning. It was closed due to a semi-trailer bursting into flames. The driver was reported to be uninjured. The semi-trailer was carrying 400,000 pounds of cornstarch from Illinois to Hager City Wisconsin. According to the reports a brake malfunction likely led to the fire.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.