Self-help author James Arthur Ray, whose seminar led to tragedy and death, dies at 67
James Arthur Ray, who saw his self-help business crash after leading a sweat lodge ceremony that left three people dead in Arizona, has died. Ray’s family said on social media that Ray died suddenly and unexpectedly last week. He was…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Jirousek, George Age 86 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2025 at 9:35 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2025 at 6:34 PM
-
Smith, Lyle L. Age 93 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Assaulted Racine County Jail inmate dies (RACINE) A Racine County Jail inmate assaulted on New Year’s Eve has died. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department investigated the beating. Investigators are recommending a charge of first-degree […]
-
Titletown Report for 1/6/2024
by Bill Scott on January 6, 2025 at 12:07 PM
The Packers saw their 11-game win streak over Chicago come to an end, falling to the Bears 24-22. The Packers head into the postseason playoffs riding a 2-game losing streak and will open against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 6, 2025 at 12:04 PM
The Packers fall to the Bears, ending their 11-game win streak over Chicago. Now Green Bay takes a 2-game losing streak into the Wild Card Playoffs at Philadelphia on Sunday.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 6, 2025 at 8:26 AM
Evers will include statewide referendum proposal in budget (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers wants to give Wisconsin voters more power, by requiring the Legislature to create a statewide binding referendum process. The Democratic governor said […]
-
Mauston Takes Down Baraboo in GBB Action
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2025 at 4:41 PM
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 3, 2025 at 8:15 AM
WEC votes to investigate uncounted ballots in Madison (MADISON) Staff of the Wisconsin Elections Commission will investigate nearly 200 uncounted absentee ballots in Madison. During a special meeting Monday, Commission chair Anne Jacobs made the […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.