Self-employed in Wisconsin experiencing delays in getting federal assistance

Some self-employed or independent contractors in Wisconsin have been waiting up to four months for benefits under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance plan. The PUA covers non-traditional workers not normally eligible for unemployment benefits. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development confirms that only about 10 percent of 70,000 applicants had received benefits. According to DWD, […]

Source: WRN.com







