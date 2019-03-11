Selection of Milwaukee to host Democratic convention loaded with political significance
Picking Milwaukee for Democratic Convention reinforces the party's priority on winning back the Great Lakes battlegrounds it lost in 2016, starting with Wisconsin.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
