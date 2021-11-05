Seitz, Bernadine Marie Age 93 of Mauston

Bernadine Mae Seitz,93, passed away peacefully Nov. 2, 2021 at Fairview Nursing Home. Bernie was born on Dec. 18, 1927 to her parents Helena and Harry Myers. She later married Robert Seitz on Nov. 20, 1948 at St. Patrick’s Church in Mauston. Together they operated their lawn ornament business for many years. Bernie enjoyed her birds, beautiful flower gardens, and dogs.

She is predeceased by her husband Robert and daughter Charlene, as well as her sister Violet and brothers Donnie and Charles. She is survived by four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

The family is most appreciative of Fairview Nursing Home’s staff for the excellent care, all of the in-home healthcare workers, and friends who made it possible for her to enjoy a long life at home with her dog Muffy.

In accordance with her wishes, a visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8th at St. Patrick’s Church in Mauston, followed by a 12:00 Mass of Christian Burial, with a graveside ceremony at the Mauston Cemetery and a luncheon back at the church.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com







