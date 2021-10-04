Seeley, Karren R. Age 77 of Rural New Lisbon

Karren R. Seeley, age 77 years, of rural New Lisbon, Wisconsin and formerly of the Valley area, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston.

She was born on August 7, 1944 to Charles and Veronica (Kelbel) Obert in Viroqua. Karren graduated from the Hillsboro High School and later from the Milwaukee School of Cosmetology.

In Milwaukee, Karren met Clifford Seely and they married and had two sons, Randy and Ricky and lived in the Valley area. They later divorced.

Karren operated a Beauty Salon in Valley for many years. She was a strong supporter of Valley and the Valley Community Center.

She liked creating floral arrangements of silk flowers, Bowled with the Girls for several years and later traveled many places with Ray Chesebro.

Survivors include her two sons, Randy (Deb) Seeley of Hillsboro and Ricky (Kim) Seeley of Norwalk; grandchildren, Brandon, Tyler, Alexis and Faith; great grandchildren and special friend, Raymond Chesebro of New Lisbon.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; an infant brother, Martin Obert and an infant granddaughter, Grace Ann Seeley.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery at Dilly. Friends may call at the Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m., for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







